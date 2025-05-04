UPND CHALLENGES JOURNALISTS TO UPHOLD PROFESSIONALISM



The UPND has called on journalists to uphold high standards of ethics and professionalism, especially in an era where misinformation and sensationalism threaten the credibility of the profession.



UPND Media Director MARK SIMUUWE says the media should continue to engage Government in constructive dialogue to ensure solution-oriented conversations aimed at strengthening media operations in Zambia.



Mr SIMUUWE expressed pride in the Government’s track record, noting that no media house has been shut down under President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s administration.



He has praised Government’s stance on media self-regulation, which he described as a major step toward building a professional and independent press.



In a statement today, Mr SIMUUWE said the UPND is committed to protecting press freedom and have delivered in line with their campaign promise.



He said as the country celebrates world press freedom day, the UPND has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding media freedoms, celebrating several landmark achievements since taking office in 2021.



ZNBC