UPND COMPETING AGAINST ITSELF IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE?



Four of the five constituencies where UPND went an opposed are in Southern province. These are Kazungula North, Kalomo South, Choma South and Sinazongwe.





A glance look at a number of constituencies and wards in Southern Province the UPND is competing with its members who managed to file in nominations as Independents. With these members a number seats would have gone an opposed.





For instance Gwembe constituency, the immediate former member of Parliament Tyson Simuzingili is competing against a former member of Parliament Brian Ntundu who is contesting as independent.



The trend is the same at ward level in Gwembe District where the Brian Mundubile led Tonse Pamodzi Alliance has only fielded in two wards through its purpose vehicle party- NRP-UP.





SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WHO HAVE FILED THEIR NOMINATION PAPERS FOR THE POSITIONS OF MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT, COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON AND WARD COUNCILLOR IN GWEMBE





A. NATIONAL ASSEMBLY – GWEMBE CONSTITUENCY

1. Ntuundu Muleya Macloudine – Independent

2. Simuzingili Tyson – UPND



B. COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON – GWEMBE DISTRICT

1. Machika Lanswell – Independent

2. Canicious Sibuumbu – UPND





C. COUNCILLOR – WARD POSITIONS



CHAAMWE WARD

1. Simatanga Paul – UPND

2. Nyimba Costern – Independent



KKOLE WARD

1. Hamubeze Austern – UPND

2. Michelo Levy – Independent





MAKUYU WARD

1. Ndoongo Gerald – UPND

2. Muteende Gellison – Independent



LUKONDE WARD

1. Moonde Best – UPND

2. Chisale Anderson – Independent

3. Kanene Oliver – Independent

4. Dibula Judith – Independent





SYAMBABALA WARD

1. Mudonki Nchimunya – Independent

2. Hantimba Misheck – UPND

3. Zulu Peter – Independent



CHISANGA WARD

1. Mvwenya Governor – Independent

2. Mansonga Simunzi – UPND

3. Syabbamba Lanswell – Independent





KKOMA WARD

1. Nakajola Emmanuel – UPND

2. Nakaloba Kebby – Independent



KKOTA KKOTA WARD

1. Edward Gama– UPND

2. Nchenje Mutinta – Independent



SOMPANI WARD

1. Syabbamba Leadwell – UPND





JONGOLA WARD

1 Hamuleya Misper – UPND

2. Hankambi Alfred – Independent



BBONDO WARD

1. Hazela Eckson – Independent

2. Haapole Fair – UPND

3. Muchuta Auris – Independent



LUUMBO WARD

1. Habwanza Chrispin – Independent

2. Ndoongo Chidila – UPND

3. Mwiinga Dibinti – NRPUP

4. Bulimo Victor – Independent

5. Mundando Godwin – Independent





CHIBUWE WARD

1. Maswana Delly – Independent

2. Mungaila Friday – UPND



SIAMPANDE WARD

1. Seminar Kabbila – UPND

2. Mutelo Thomas – Independent



SINAFALA WARD

1. Sianemba Desmond – UPND

2. Chasombwa Sianjalika – Independent

3. Nyowana Westerner – NRPUP





FUMBO WARD

1. Syabbunkululu Charity – UPND

2. Chifuwe Coalman – Independent

3. Hamoomba Josius – Independent

4. Sibuumbu Obert – Independent



But Tonse Alliance Secretary General Dr Zumani Zimba says the Alliance has fielded in 220 constituencies. He said the Alliance did not only field in six constituencies citing violence as one of the main reason.



The filing of nominations have been characterised by violence mainly in Southern, Western and Northwestern provinces. These are stronghold of the UPND.

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