UPND CONDEMNS ATTACKS ON PF SECRETARIAT, URGES PEACEFUL POLITICS



We want to set the record straight regarding statements made by our honourable members.





The statements were watered down immediately by the highest organ of the ruling party through the Secretary General, that caderism, in the form of thuggery, violence, and disorder, has no place in our country.





Our members, Hon. Michelo Kasauta, Hon. Obvious Mwaliteta and Hon. Elisha Matambo were referring to protecting the life of the President, not promoting violence or attacking opposition members. The party has already clarified its position on caderism, and it’s clear that no one has been authorized to engage in violent acts.





Any youths involved in attacks on PF secretariats are acting on their own, and we condemn such actions. Our members have been clear that caderism should not be used to justify hooliganism, thuggery, or disorder.





The UPND is committed to civil politics and rejects violence. We have always advocated for peace, unity, and respect for human rights. Our party’s stance on caderism is clear, and we expect all members to adhere to it.



We urge PF to engage in constructive politics, rather than creating unnecessary commotion.





Let’s focus on presenting our ideas to the people and competing fairly. The politics of violence and intimidation is long gone, and we won’t allow it to resurface.





We are committed to promoting a culture of respect, tolerance, and peace. Our members will continue to advocate for a Zambia where everyone can live without fear of violence or intimidation.



Fellow Zambians, let’s be cautious and vigilant. The PF’s tactics are clear, provoke violence, point fingers, and seek sympathy.



We have seen this playbook before. Don’t fall for it. The UPND is committed to peace, stability, and progress.





Let’s not go back to the days of violence and intimidation.



The PF may think they can win through chaos, but we know that’s a recipe for disaster. Let’s stand united and reject violence.

Our country deserves better.



MEDIA TEAM