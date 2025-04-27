UPND condemns the  mocking of the former president’s health by Fred Membe’s daughter

LET US RESPECT THE FORMER PRESIDENT



“We strongly condemn the alleged mocking of the former president’s health by Dr. Fred Membe’s daughter and the Socialist Youth Chairman. Such behavior is unacceptable, disrespectful, and unbecoming of public figures. We urge all individuals to maintain dignity and respect in public discourse, especially regarding matters of health and personal well-being.



We want to emulate President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership and call for;



– Respectful dialogue and constructive criticism

– Avoidance of personal attacks

– Promotion of civility and empathy in public discourse



Let’s work towards a culture of respect and understanding.”



Kangwa Kamando

UPND Provincial deputy youth chairman

Copperbelt.