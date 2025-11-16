UPND CONFIDENT AS SUPPORT GROWS IN NORTHERN PROVINCE

KASAMA, November 15, 2025 — The United Party for National Development (UPND) has expressed satisfaction with its growing support base in Northern Province, describing the shift as a reflection of public confidence in the party’s development agenda.

Speaking during a visit to Kasama District, UPND National Chairperson Collins Maoma said the positive response from residents across the province underscores increasing appreciation for the government’s ongoing initiatives.

“Our engagement with the people in Mpulungu, Mbala, Senga Hill, and Kasama shows that citizens are recognizing and embracing the development efforts being implemented under the UPND administration. The party’s performance has been impressive, and we are encouraged by the growing enthusiasm,” Mr. Maoma said.

Mr. Maoma urged eligible citizens to obtain National Registration Cards (NRCs) and make use of the extended voter registration period to participate fully in the 2026 general elections.

Meanwhile, UPND Media Director Mark Simuwe said the party’s recent by-election victories demonstrate its rising popularity in the region.

“The momentum we are witnessing in Northern Province is encouraging. We are confident that come 2026, UPND will secure more councillors and parliamentary seats as people continue to place their trust in our leadership and vision,” Mr. Simuwe said.