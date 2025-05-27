UPND CONFIDENT OF VICTORY IN LUMEZI BY-ELECTION – IMENDA



United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Batuke Imenda has expressed confidence that the party will win the upcoming Lumezi Parliamentary by-election, citing the party’s growing strength in Eastern Province and its strong record of delivering development.





Speaking during the official unveiling of the UPND candidate, Lufeyo Ngoma, Mr. Imenda said the people of Eastern Province have continued to show appreciation for the UPND government’s development agenda, particularly the transformative impact of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in improving local communities.





Mr. Imenda also described the adoption process as highly competitive, noting that a total of 14 individuals applied for the seat, with seven making it to the final shortlist.





He commended the unity and commitment displayed by all aspiring candidates, particularly the six other shortlisted individuals—Anderson Banda, Zelipha Chisulo, Malan Zimba, Isaac Zulu, Ezekiel Lukanda, and General Mtonga—who have pledged their full support to Mr. Ngoma and the party’s campaign in Lumezi.





The Secretary General further acknowledged the presence of senior party officials at the event, including Special Assistant to the President for Politics Levy Ngoma, UPND National Chairperson Collins Maoma, Chairperson for Mobilisation and Strategy Sylvia Masebo, and Eastern Province Chairperson Peter Phiri.





Meanwhile, UPND Elections Chairperson Gary Nkombo described the adoption process as “tedious and complex,” owing to the high caliber and dedication of all applicants.





He thanked them for their interest in representing the party and called for a peaceful, issue-based campaign.





Mr. Nkombo also urged the Zambia Police Service and the Electoral Commission of Zambia to ensure that the by-election is conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful environment.





The Lumezi Parliamentary seat fell vacant following the incarceration of former area Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu.



UPND MT