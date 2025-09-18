UPND COUNCILLOR BEATEN IN CHILUBULA WARD



By Kalombe Kapambwe



The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) Kapambwe Ward Councillor, Joseph Kasongole, has been beaten by a mob after clashing with some electorates in Chilubula Ward, Mpulungu District, during the ongoing by-election.





The fracas began when Mr. Kasongole confronted a female voter on suspicion of possessing more than one National Registration Card (NRC).





He alleged that the NRCs were being collected and distributed by the NCP and PF on polling day.





However, the woman explained that she was carrying her own NRC along with that of her husband, who had remained at home but asked her to bring it so he could collect it when he came to the polling station to vote.





The confrontation quickly escalated, with the councillor being beaten by a mob before police officers intervened to rescue him.





The angry crowd accused him of being inciteful and vowed not to allow him near the polling station. Some mistook him for attempting to vote, though he clarified that he was accredited to monitor the process.





Meanwhile, voting is underway in Chilubula Ward, Mpulungu District, with a huge turnout of voters recorded as early as 05:30 hours at Kasalawe Polling Station.





By the time polls opened, over 100 people mostly women were already in the queue, and the first ballot was cast at exactly 06:05 hours.



– Diamond TV