UPND DEFENDS CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BILL AS PROGRESSIVE AND COST-SAVING — SIMUUWE





Lusaka, May 28, 2025 — The United Party for National Development (UPND) has defended the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill, describing it as a progressive and necessary reform aimed at enhancing electoral integrity, strengthening democratic governance, and cutting public expenditure.





Speaking during a media briefing, UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe said the Bill introduces critical measures including a Mixed Member Proportional Representation (MMPR) system, a shift from the current first-past-the-post method used in parliamentary elections. Mr. Simuuwe said that the MMPR system will promote broader representation and inclusion in Parliament.





“The current system does not reflect the true diversity of public will. Those opposing this progressive idea must offer an alternative method, based on the guidelines provided by the Electoral Commission of Zambia,” Mr. Simuuwe said.





Mr. Simuuwe emphasized that the Bill is aligned with international conventions such as the UN Charter on the Rights of Women and Youth, which were not yet in existence when the current electoral laws were enacted under the Kenneth Kaunda administration.





He said to safeguard the electoral process from abuse, the Bill proposes an end to fresh nominations when a candidate withdraws from a race. “This prevents manipulation and unnecessary delays during elections,” he noted.





Another key provision in the draft law is a clause that disallows by-elections if a seat becomes vacant within 180 days of a general election, a move Mr. Simuuwe described as fiscally responsible.



“Unnecessary by-elections are a serious drain on public resources. This Bill provides a remedy,” he said.





Mr. Simuuwe also highlighted a provision that clearly outlines how the President may dissolve Parliament, requiring that such a decision be made in consultation with the Constitutional Court, which must respond within seven days.





He further said the Bill aims to clarify the constitutional role of Members of Parliament, stating explicitly that MPs are lawmakers—not project implementers—a distinction meant to reduce role confusion and improve accountability.



Mr. Simuuwe said the Bill also seeks to provide legal clarity on who qualifies as a child or adult, in line with the United Nations charter, which will align domestic law with international standards.





Responding to criticism over the UPND’s adoption of a male candidate for the Lumezi by-election, Mr. Simuuwe clarified that no laws were broken. He explained that Mr. Lufeyo Ngoma was adopted based on popular demand from the constituents, and that the legal framework requiring the adoption of women candidates has not yet been enacted.





“We respect and support gender representation, but the law as it stands does not mandate such adoption. The people of Lumezi made their voices heard, and we listened,” Mr. Simuuwe said, referring to Ms. Zelipa Chisulo, who was not adopted.





Mr. Simuuwe urged all stakeholders to view the Constitutional Amendment Bill as a forward-looking, people-centered document intended to strengthen Zambia’s democracy and modernize its electoral framework.



“This is about shaping a Constitution that works for all Zambians—not just for political expediency,” he said.



© UPND Media Team