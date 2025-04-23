UPND Defends Cyber Security Law, Says Necessary to protect Zambians from Online Threats



Lusaka, Zambia – April 23, 2025 — LUSAKA, ZAMBIA – The United Party for National Development (UPND) has defended the Cyber Crimes and Cyber Security Act, saying it’s necessary to protect Zambians from online threats.



Speaking during an appearance on 5FM Radio Station, UPND Media Team Member, Kelvin Tabula Chifokolo, says that the law aims to instill order in the digital space rather than curtail free speech.



“The law is not meant to suppress freedom of expression, but to ensure that individuals exercise their rights without infringing on others,” Mr. Chifokolo stated.



He noted that the Act provides vital protections against cyberbullying, hacking, online harassment, and other forms of digital misconduct that have increasingly become a concern in Zambia.



Mr. Chifokolo urged critics to read the Act in full and understand its core purpose as it aims to safeguard digital rights and strengthen data protection for online users.



He stressed that in an age where misinformation and digital crimes are rampant, the law serves as a necessary framework to ensure safety and accountability online.



“The digital space must not be a lawless frontier, we want a Zambia where everyone can participate in the digital space without fear of abuse or data breaches,” Mr. Chifokolo added.



Mr. Chifokolo emphasized that it is important to recognize that where one person’s freedom ends, another person’s rights begin.



He said there must be a balance between freedom of expression and the right to privacy, which must be upheld and respected.



The government has signaled plans to roll out public sensitization campaigns to clarify the law’s provisions and address misconceptions.



