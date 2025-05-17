UPND DELIVERS: MUSOKOTWANE TAKES DEVELOPMENT TO THE DOORSTEPS OF LUIWA RESIDENTS

By Wagon Media Reporter | Kalabo District, 16th May 2025

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has once again demonstrated its commitment to inclusive development, as Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane officially handed over 21 community projects in Liuwa Constituency under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Dr. Musokotwane, who also serves as the area Member of Parliament, toured several wards in Kalabo District, Western Province, where he commissioned key infrastructure meant to uplift the lives of the people.

Among the highlights of the tour was the handover of a truck and a newly constructed 1×2 classroom block at Mulinga Primary School in Sishekanu Ward. He also announced an ambitious road development plan aimed at gravelling the road from Luanginga River Bridge to Lukena in Lukulundundu Ward. A new access bridge will also be built to link Mulinga, Sishekanu, Mishulundu, and nearby areas—projects whose funding has already been secured.

“This is what UPND means by taking development to the grassroots,” said Dr. Musokotwane. “We are using the CDF to transform rural areas—where development was neglected for far too long.”

District Commissioner Musangu Njamba praised the initiative, noting that the upgraded roads will improve access to markets, schools, and health services, and serve as a backbone for economic growth in the area.

The 21 commissioned projects include:

Three 1×3 classroom blocks at Silanda, Luoke, and Nalungwana

One 1×2 classroom block at Mulinga

Two water schemes at Luoke and Salunda

Six staff houses at Salunda

Four new health posts at Munde, Nawinda, Maoma, and Nan’gole

A Hino Truck for constituency operations

Additional staff housing in various schools

Dr. Musokotwane called on the people of Liuwa to guard the new infrastructure jealously and work with the government to ensure long-term sustainability.

Wagon Media Team