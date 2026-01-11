UPND DENIES INVOLVEMENT IN UTH BUS STATION VIOLENCE



The ruling UPND has distanced itself from a violent clash between suspected party cadres and drivers at the University Teaching Hospital-UTH bus station that left several people injured.





UPND Deputy Secretary General Getrude Imenda says the party does not deploy cadres to bus stations or markets to collect revenue, noting that such responsibilities fall under the jurisdiction of the local council.





She has emphasized that those involved in the violence are not party members and that claims linking them to UPND are based on accusations from certain individuals.





Ms. Imenda has described UPND as a peaceful party, highlighting that its president, who also serves as the Republican President, Hakainde Hichilema, has consistently denounced violence.





She added that anyone who engages in violent acts does so on their own initiative and not on behalf of the party.





The incident occurred last Friday when a group of suspected UPND cadres, led by a man identified as Paul Phiri, clashed with drivers at the bus station, prompting some of the injured to be rushed to the hospital.



PN