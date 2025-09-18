UPND DEPUTY  SG URGES MWIIMBU, MUCHIMA, MKOMBO, AND OTHER MPS TO STEP DOWN AND MAKE WAY FOR NEW ASPIRANTS



UPND Deputy Secretary General, Getrude Imenda, has called on long-serving party members of Parliament to consider stepping down to pave the way for aspiring candidates ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Ms. Imenda says a dignified exit for veteran MPs would allow for party renewal while highlighting the crucial role experienced lawmakers play in mentoring newcomers.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Ms. Imenda believes it is honorable for long-serving MPs to leave the stage while still appreciated, making way for fresh faces.





She however stressed that experienced MPs are essential in guiding new lawmakers on effective parliamentary presentation.





Ms. Imenda has since revealed that the UPND aims to strike a balance between seasoned politicians and new candidates for continuity, growth, and sustainable development

[ Phoenix FM ]