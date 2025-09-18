UPND DEPUTY SG’S STATEMENT ON LONG-SERVING MPS STEPING ASIDE FOR NEW ASPIRANTS   IS NOT   THE OFFICIAL PARTY  POSITION- UPND SG

UPND DISMISSES REPORTS ON ADOPTION PROCESS AND LONG-SERVING MPS





United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General, Hon. Batuke Imenda, has dismissed media reports attributed to the party’s Deputy Secretary General, Ms. Getrude Imenda, and circulated by Radio Phoenix, suggesting that the UPND is calling on long-serving Members of Parliament to step aside for new aspirants.





Mr. Imenda clarified that the adoption of parliamentary candidates is not determined by the Party Secretariat. Instead, the process involves broad consultations across all party structures, beginning at the ward, constituency, district, provincial levels, and culminating in the National Management Committee (NMC), which is the highest decision-making body on matters of policy and adoption.





“The Secretariat has no mandate to decide who stands and who does not. These matters are comprehensively handled by the NMC after due process and recommendations from the lower party organs. To date, the NMC has not issued any official position regarding the mode of adoption or who should be adopted for the 2026 general elections,” Mr. Imenda said.





He further emphasized that the statement attributed to Ms. Getrude Imenda does not represent the official position of the party. “People should set aside such reports as there has been no resolution or directive from the NMC on this matter,” he stated.





Mr. Imenda reaffirmed the UPND’s commitment to a fair, transparent, and democratic adoption process, guided by the party’s constitution and the collective will of its members.





Issued by:

Hon. Batuke Imenda

Secretary General

United Party for National Development (UPND)