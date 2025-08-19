UPND DEPUTY SPOKESPERSON SAYS RETENTION OF CURRENT MPS KEY TO PARTY’S VICTORY.





UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says it will be more strategic for the ruling party to retain most of its current Members of Parliament because they have already aligned themselves with President Hakainde Hichilema’s development vision, unlike new entrants who would need time to adjust.





And Mr. Nkandu says the fate of many MPs in the 2026 general elections will largely depend on the strength of their relationship with constituents, rather than just their performance in office.





While acknowledging that the majority of MPs, both from the ruling and opposition, have performed impressively, Mr. Nkandu emphasized that political survival will be determined by how well they have stayed connected with the people they represent.





He tells Phoenix News that the annual increase in the Constituency Development Fund -CDF has enabled MPs to deliver more development projects in their areas, making their work easier and more impactful.





Mr. Nkandu however notes that with a growing number of aspiring candidates eyeing adoption ahead of next year’s polls, even high-performing MPs may struggle to retain their seats if they have neglected the electorate.



PN