UPND DETERMINED TO PROMOTE POVERTY AMONG CITIZENS… The Stones seized at Hon. Musukwa house are decorative limestone not precious minerals- NAKACINDA

UPND DETERMINED TO PROMOTE POVERTY AMONG CITIZENS- NAKACINDA

…..as he lashes out at DEC officers for conducting a “criminal activity” at the residence of Former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa.

Lusaka…….Wednesday, 17 May 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has described the conduct by the Drug Enforcement Commission at the residence of Former Mines Minister Richard Musukwa as a clear Trespass.

Yesterday, the DEC conducted a search at Hon Musukwa’s residence which resulted into seizure of Some vehicles, Stones and A House in Chililabombwe.

But Hon Nakacinda said what is shocking is that the officers went with a blank document called a search warrant and began recording in the premise whatever they saw as something they could include as some of the things to be seized.

He said it is a shame that the the DEC even seized decorative limestone and not precious Minerals as sensationalised by some section of society.

Hon Nakacinda said It is laughable that the UPND is determined to inculcate a mentality among citizens that promotes poverty other than prosperity.

He said the property that they have seized from Hon Musukwa, most of it was acquired before he even became a Politician.

Hon Nakacinda said it is therefore unfortunate that the purported search party went to conduct criminal activities at the residence of Hon Musukwa.

“The Stones seized at Hon. Richard Musukwa house are decorative limestone not precious minerals. The House searched and seized was bought by Hon Musukwa before he became a politician.

The property they have seized is a property people know that Hon Musukwa built many years ago when he was serving on some unions. They have sensationalised report that now they got stones. But the stones they confiscated are the lime stones we put in the yards. They are not minerals. A vehicle he acquired when he became member of Parliament. They have even seized an allion for his wife,” he said.

He said that what is more disheartening is that Hon Musukwa is a successful entrepreneur whose track record in terms of business can be seen by all.

From what is transpiring, Hon Nakacinda said it is clear that citizens under the current Government are sentenced to not having property.