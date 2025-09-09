UPND DISMISSES IMPEACHMENT CALLS AS MUKANDILA URGES MPs TO FILE NOTICE OF MOTION AGAINST PRESIDENT HICHILEMA





By: Augustine Kapambwe & Thomas Afroman Mwale



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dismissed calls by lawyer Celestine Mukandila for the impeachment of President Hakainde Hichilema and Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti, describing the demands as non-consequential and lacking merit.





Speaking to Sun FM TV, UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa stated that the party would not entertain the matter, emphasizing that the government cannot respond to every public statement, particularly those it considers unsubstantial.





Mr. Mweetwa reaffirmed the UPND administration’s commitment to upholding constitutional rights and the rule of law.



He noted that under President Hichilema’s leadership, Zambia has witnessed the restoration of democratic freedoms and the protection of fundamental rights for all citizens.





Speaking on Hot FM’s Breakfast Show, Mr. Mukandila asserted that failure by lawmakers to act would constitute a betrayal of the Zambian people, who entrusted them with the solemn duty of upholding and defending the constitution.





Referring to the Constitutional Court’s recent judgment on Bill No. 7, Mr. Mukandila argued that the ruling exposed serious constitutional violations.





He stated that, under such circumstances, it would have been appropriate for the president to resign on moral grounds prior to deferring the bill for further consensus-building.





The legal counsel further contended that the legislative process surrounding Bill No. 7 had received presidential endorsement from its inception.





Given that the Constitutional Court identified ten breaches of the constitution, he maintained that impeachment remains the only viable remedy to restore constitutional integrity.





In addition to calling for the president’s removal, Mr. Mukandila also advocated for the impeachment of the Speaker of the National Assembly.





He cited Article 83 of the constitution, which provides grounds for the removal of the speaker in instances of constitutional violations.