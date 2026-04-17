UPND ELECTS 70 NMC MEMBERS AS GENERAL ASSEMBLY CLOSES

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has successfully concluded its General Assembly with the election of 70 members to the party’s National Management Committee (NMC) for the 2026–2031 term.

Returning Officer Isaac Mwanza announced the results, confirming that the successful candidates emerged from a pool of 158 applicants who contested for positions in the party’s top decision-making organ.

The newly elected NMC members are drawn from all provinces as follows:

Central Province: Collins Maoma, Collins Nzovu, Stanley Kakubo, Chushi Kasanda, Sydney Chisenga, Martha Mushipe, Gershom Chungu.

Copperbelt Province: Chipoka Mulenga, Clarissa Chikamba, Paul Kabuswe, Grizah Shambutu, Michelle Kabwata, Ignitius Shilangwa, Mark Simuuwe.

Eastern Province: Edith Kamanga, Noel Nkhoma, Peter Daka, Dennis Zimba, William Banda, Mathius Nyorongo, Johabie Mutonga.

Luapula Province: Peter Kapala, Charles Kaisala, Ken Ng’ona, Favorite Musangu, John Chinyanta, Daniel Chisala, Francis Kope.

Lusaka Province: Sylvia Masebo, Mulambo Haimbe, Bob Sakahiru, Grace Chivube, Elizabeth Lungu, Engineer Situmbeko, Mirriam Chonya.

Muchinga Province: Robert Kapeya, Paul Sichamba, George Sinkala, John Sichinga, Patricia Kamanga, Christopher Mwaba, John Valika.

Northern Province: Mutale Nalumango, Elvis Nkandu, Doreen Mwamba, Hellen Banda, Paul Mulenga, Lisbon Mpande, Cancelus Nchele.

North-Western Province: Ambrose Lufuma, Watson Lumba, Alex Katakwe, Victor Lumayi, Nolebe Kuliye, Brian Kambita, Phinias Mwami Kalenga.

Southern Province: Jack Mwiimbu, Douglas Syakalima, Cornelius Mweetwa, Loveness Malambo, Sialubalo Gift, Trevor Mwinde, Godfrey Beene.

Western Province: Situmbeko Musokotwane, Batuke Imenda, Likando Mufalali, Gilbert Liswaniso, Getrude Imenda, Romeo Kang’ombe, Makozo Chikote.

Mr Mwanza said the election process was conducted in accordance with the party constitution and electoral guidelines, ensuring transparency, fairness, and credibility.

UPND officials described the General Assembly as a success, noting that it reflects the party’s commitment to internal democracy and inclusive leadership.

A© UPND Media Team