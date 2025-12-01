UPND ENDORSES CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BILL NO. 7, SAYS OPPONENTS HAVE “LOST THE DEBATE”

Lusaka — The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has formally endorsed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7, insisting that the proposed changes are necessary to avert a future constitutional crisis and strengthen governance systems in the country.

Speaking during a press briefing at the Anderson Kambela Mazoka Party Secretariat in Lusaka, UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe said those opposing the Bill had “lost the debate” because their arguments lacked merit and substance.

Mr. Simuuwe accused some civil society organisations (CSOs) of attempting to “blackmail” government despite being accorded space to engage constructively.

He explained that CSOs had initially requested President Hakainde Hichilema to defer the Bill to allow for more consultation.

“The President listened. Government responded by deferring the Bill, and in addition, the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) submitted six names to be part of the Technical Committee,” he said.

He said despite the accommodation, some groups continued to mislead the public, adding that their court petition was dismissed for being frivolous.

“They are blackmailing the President, and that is why their bid was thrown out of court for wasting the Court’s time,” he said.

Mr. Simuuwe also criticised some clergy whom he accused of engaging in political commentary under the guise of religious leadership. “If they want to be politicians, they are welcome. But the videos circulating show that congregants themselves are unhappy with their approach,” he added.

He urged the public should pay attention to the progressive clauses in Bill No. 7 rather than political interpretations being pushed by critics.

Mr. Simuuwe stressed that the Bill is being misrepresented by those equating it to the much-criticised Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019, which the UPND opposed while in opposition.

“Time has come to tell the people the truth. Bill 7 is being reduced to politics, but it is not Bill 10,” he said. “Under Bill 7 we are only looking at 13 proposed amendments, while Bill 10 had 117 amendments and amounted to a near-overhaul of the Constitution.”

He cited several controversial provisions in Bill 10, including attempts to; amend the Preamble to redefine Zambia’s Christian character; reintroduce deputy ministers; abolish civil service commissions; politicise the House of Chiefs through elections; allow the President to create districts without checks; weaken oversight on government borrowing, and amend Article 193 to merge law enforcement functions which could have weakened investigative agencies.

“This is how evil and dangerous Bill 10 was,” Mr. Simuuwe said.

Mr. Simuuwe stated that Bill No. 7 seeks to address specific constitutional gaps, including the Article 52 issue relating to election nominations, which he argued currently does not limit how many times candidates may withdraw and refile.

“This is a potential constitutional crisis. It could allow a sitting President or other office holders to remain in office longer than necessary,” he warned.

Mr. Simuuwe also highlighted that delimitation, the redrawing of constituency boundaries, must occur every 10 years as required by the Constitution. This process began in 2019.

“For delimitation to proceed, the clause that fixes the number of constituencies at 156 must be amended. This is not an opinion from UPND or Oasis Forum; it is a constitutional requirement,” he said.

Mr. Simuuwe further explained that the Bill introduces elements of affirmative action, which aligns with international practice and aims to enhance representation of women, youth, and marginalised groups.

He dismissed concerns raised by the Oasis Forum and some opposition parties who argue that the amendment process lacks consensus.

“The Constitution-making process cannot always achieve 100 percent consensus. There is only one government. Other groups are stakeholders, but Parliament is the only body with a constitutional mandate to amend the law,” he said.

Mr. Simuuwe added that government had already accepted to discontinue structured dialogue after the Chief Government Spokesperson announced its closure.

“We agree to disagree. Even if Oasis Forum rejects the process, Parliament will proceed. We had remained quiet after the deferment to allow citizens to contribute, but now it is clear some are spreading falsehoods,” Mr. Simuuwe said.

The UPND Media Director has reaffirmed the ruling party’s support for Bill No. 7, insisting that it is a targeted and progressive amendment.

“A good legal system adapts to prevailing circumstances. We endorse Bill No. 7 because it is necessary, and those opposed to it have lost the debate,” he said.

Mr. Simuuwe reiterated that the party will not allow attempts to derail or “blackmail” a process that is constitutionally mandated and aimed at safeguarding Zambia from potential constitutional uncertainty.

