*UPND extols HH for his sacrifices, great leadership*

_….ruling party recalls arrest, treason charge of President on flimsy grounds





Sunday 17th August, 2025,



YESTERDAY, Saturday, 16 August, 2025 was the seventh anniversary since President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, then in opposition, was released from prison following his arrest on frivolous charges by the repressive Patriotic Front regime.





As we reflect on the arrest and eventual release of our torchbearer after 127 days in a condemned prison cell, may we note massive progress the country has made in the last four years.





The UPND is compelled to remember the day not for nostalgia but as a mark of resilience for our party that was determined to liberate our citizens once again.





We have no intentions of talking about the PF misrule which is well documented but Zambians know that democratic space was replaced with autocratic rule guised as the rule of law.





Having gone through such spine-chilling ordeals that included detonation of teargas at Community House, our President, Mr HICHILEMA, has demonstrated true leadership devoid arbitrary arrests and flawed prosecution of opposition leaders.





What may have been, at worst, a traffic charge on the driver, was condescendingly weaponised and was slapped on a passenger with the worst possible charge of treason, which shocked the entire world.





In memory of his worst days in incarceration, instead of revenging against those who tortured him mentally and phycologically, he improved the conditions in all prisons.





In the current scenario, despite machinations and abuses by the opposition, the President remained resolute in his desire to liberate Zambians socially and economically.





The UPND is eternally grateful to President Hichilema for the sacrifices he made and the great leadership he is providing to the country. Indeed, for a man with a mission, challenges do not count.





To reverse the autocratic trends and institutionalised kleptocracy under the PF regime, the President has ensured a clear separation of power between the arms of government.





He has further resisted extreme provocation from some opposition political parties and those hired to do their unholy bidding.





The UPND and President are instead fully committed to serving all Zambians as exemplified by the rollout of constituency development fund which is north of K36 million.





The President also repealed the law relating to the defamation of the President in one of the clearest actions to enhance democracy through freedom of expression.





“Of course we have seen a blatant abuse of the President’s goodwill, which is unfortunate. We implore our citizens to be responsible even as they express themselves,” Mr Imenda said.





Today, we look back at the President’s sacrifices with fond memories, and celebrate with Zambians the freedoms everyone now enjoys.



The President took the blow to the chin on behalf of all Zambians.





We will use the celebration of his release from prison to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of our long-cherished democracy.



It gives us great joy that today, Zambia is on the front foot in many areas of national endeavour.





Our economic outlook is improving everyday and citizens are now beginning to enjoy fruits of the President’s sacrifices and relentless hardwork.





Fuel prices have been reducing, the Kwacha has been gaining against major convertible currencies while agricultural production has hit an all-time high. This is not borne out of coincidence but sound economic policies guided by President HICHILEMA.



The future under the UPND is bright.



Happy Sunday



BATUKE IMENDA