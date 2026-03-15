UPND FAKING POPULARITY – MUNDUBILE

ATTEMPTS by the UPND to fake their popularity will prove costly because Zambians will judge the head of State and his governing party based on their performance rather than staged endorsements, Brian Mundubile has said.

Mr Mundubile, the president of the Tonse Alliance has accused the President Hichilema’s handlers of orchestrating endorsements and mobilising hired crowds in an attempt to portray widespread support for the head of State and his administration.

Mr Mundubile is claiming that a recent event where councillors were said to have endorsed President Hichilema had backfired after some Councilor was heckled and his speech was brought to an abrupt end after he attempted to praise the head of State and endorse him.

He stated that it was clear that the endorsement was arranged by the President’s team without the knowledge of others and it was not surprising that the councilor’s speech was abruptly curtailed.

Mr Mundubile said several councillors from across the country had visited his office before and after the alleged endorsement event and denied organising any such meeting.

“I had councillors from Kalulushi, Kitwe, Mansa, Nakonde and Eastern Province who came to see me. After the event, they said they were shocked and did not know why someone claimed they had endorsed the President,” Mr Mundubile said.

He described the development as a sign of desperation, stating that popularity could not people be manufactured through organised endorsements.

“The only thing you do in politics is perform. When you perform, people respond. You cannot fake popularity,” he said.

Mr Mundubile stated that another event involving university students on the Copperbelt was attended by a rented crowd that had been promised money.

He claimed that some of the participants later complained after they did not receive the payments they had been promised.

Mr Mundubile said President Hichilema would not need to stage endorsements if his administration had delivered on key promises made to different sectors of the economy.

He said youths in the creative industry had expected the government to introduce reforms that would support intellectual property rights and strengthen the music and film sectors.

Mr Mundubile said such reforms could have transformed the creative sector into a viable economic industry for young

He accused the government of spending too much time pursuing political opponents rather than addressing the concerns of citizens.

He cited several opposition figures linked to the former ruling Patriotic Front whom he claimed had faced political persecution.

“As we head towards the August elections, leaders must know that Zambians will judge them on performance, not on staged endorsements,” Mr Mundubile said.

And Mr Mundubile has refuted claims that he had dubiously obtained contracts during the time the Patriotic Front (PF) was in government.

Mr Mundubile said all the contracts he secured were obtained through proper channels and followed the required procedures.

“During the PF administration, contracts were awarded through a competitive tender process. Even foreign- based companies participated in the bidding process, and only those that met the set requirements were awarded the contracts,” Mr Mundubile said. He stressed that at no point did he use underhand methods to obtain any government

contract.

“Those accusing me of wrongdoing are attempting to obstruct my political agenda. I have positioned myself to challenge the ruling United Party for National Development and President Hichilema.

He maintained that his business dealings have always been transparent and in line with the law, adding that he is ready to cooperate with any investigations should authorities require clarification.

Credit: Daily Nation Zambia

UPND FAKING POPULARITY – MUNDUBILE



ATTEMPTS by the UPND to fake their popularity will prove costly because Zambians will judge the head of State and his governing party based on their performance rather than staged endorsements, Brian Mundubile has said.



Mr Mundubile, the president of the Tonse Alliance has accused the President Hichilema’s handlers of orchestrating endorsements and mobilising hired crowds in an attempt to portray widespread support for the head of State and his administration.



Mr Mundubile is claiming that a recent event where councillors were said to have endorsed President Hichilema had backfired after some Councilor was heckled and his speech was brought to an abrupt end after he attempted to praise the head of State and endorse him.



He stated that it was clear that the endorsement was arranged by the President’s team without the knowledge of others and it was not surprising that the councilor’s speech was abruptly curtailed.



Mr Mundubile said several councillors from across the country had visited his office before and after the alleged endorsement event and denied organising any such meeting.



“I had councillors from Kalulushi, Kitwe, Mansa, Nakonde and Eastern Province who came to see me. After the event, they said they were shocked and did not know why someone claimed they had endorsed the President,” Mr Mundubile said.



He described the development as a sign of desperation, stating that popularity could not people be manufactured through organised endorsements.



“The only thing you do in politics is perform. When you perform, people respond. You cannot fake popularity,” he said.



Mr Mundubile stated that another event involving university students on the Copperbelt was attended by a rented crowd that had been promised money.



He claimed that some of the participants later complained after they did not receive the payments they had been promised.

Mr Mundubile said President Hichilema would not need to stage endorsements if his administration had delivered on key promises made to different sectors of the economy.



He said youths in the creative industry had expected the government to introduce reforms that would support intellectual property rights and strengthen the music and film sectors.



Mr Mundubile said such reforms could have transformed the creative sector into a viable economic industry for young



He accused the government of spending too much time pursuing political opponents rather than addressing the concerns of citizens.



He cited several opposition figures linked to the former ruling Patriotic Front whom he claimed had faced political persecution.



“As we head towards the August elections, leaders must know that Zambians will judge them on performance, not on staged endorsements,” Mr Mundubile said.



And Mr Mundubile has refuted claims that he had dubiously obtained contracts during the time the Patriotic Front (PF) was in government.



Mr Mundubile said all the contracts he secured were obtained through proper channels and followed the required procedures.



“During the PF administration, contracts were awarded through a competitive tender process. Even foreign- based companies participated in the bidding process, and only those that met the set requirements were awarded the contracts,” Mr Mundubile said. He stressed that at no point did he use underhand methods to obtain any government

contract.



“Those accusing me of wrongdoing are attempting to obstruct my political agenda. I have positioned myself to challenge the ruling United Party for National Development and President Hichilema.



He maintained that his business dealings have always been transparent and in line with the law, adding that he is ready to cooperate with any investigations should authorities require clarification.



Credit: Daily Nation Zambia