UPND FOUNDER MEMBER IN CHIKANKATA PREDICTS LANDSLIDE VICTORY FOR PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IN 2026





By: ZANIS



United Party for National Development Founder Member in Chikankata district of Southern province Mr Ricky Kaamba says President Hakainde Hichilema will win the 2026 general elections convincingly with landslide victory.





Speaking during the same Interview,Mr Kaamba said the opposition in this country is dead.





Mr Kaamba said there is no opposition capable of wrestling power from the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





He said this today in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services in Chikankata district of Southern province.





Meanwhile,Mr Kaamba has urged the people of Chikankata Constituency to rally behind Chikankata Member of Parliament Jacqueline Sabao and President Hakainde Hichilema during the 2026 general elections.

