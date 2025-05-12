“UPND GOVERNMENT DELIVERS: ROAN MARKET REHABILITATION WINS HEARTS”



By Timmy



The UPND government, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, has once again delivered on its promise to improve infrastructure and enhance the lives of Zambians. The recent rehabilitation of the Roan Market has been met with widespread acclaim from residents and traders alike.





The renovated market boasts a modern drainage system, improved hygiene standards, and a more conducive business environment. Traders like Gift Mwape are optimistic that the new market will attract more customers, sustain livelihoods, and bring sanity to business operations.





Residents, including Memory Mwaba, have commended the government’s efforts in improving public infrastructure, noting the visible impact on the community. This development is a testament to the government’s commitment to enhancing the lives of Zambians.





