“UPND GOVERNMENT FOSTERING A CULTURE OF RESPONSIBILITY AND ACCOUNTABILITY – KANGWA”





By Timmy



In a bid to further enhance service delivery, Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, has emphasized the crucial role Permanent Secretaries (PSs) play in implementing government policies. Mr. Kangwa urged PSs to foster a culture of responsibility and accountability in their line of duty, ensuring that government programmes are executed efficiently.





Speaking at the second Senior Management Meeting in Lusaka today, Mr. Kangwa’s speech, read on his behalf by Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet for Finance and Economic Development, Siakazongo Siakalenge, highlighted the importance of PSs in realizing the government’s vision.





“Permanent Secretaries have a huge responsibility to ensure service delivery is realised through the execution of government programmes,” Mr. Kangwa stressed.





This development underscores the UPND government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, values that are being instilled at the highest levels of governance.

WAGON MEDIA