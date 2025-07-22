UPND GOVERNMENT SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT: TRUTH ABOUT LUNGU’S BURIAL WISHES REVEALED





By: Timmy



Lusaka, Zambia – In a recent development, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has refuted claims about former President Edgar Lungu’s burial wishes, stating that there is no evidence to support the notion that he wanted to be buried in South Africa.





A State Funeral Fitting for a Former Head of State



The Zambian Government intends to accord Mr. Lungu a state funeral, in line with national protocol and cultural norms. This decision is in keeping with the wishes of the late president’s family, including former First Lady Esther Lungu.





No Persecution, Just Facts



The Attorney General has also rejected allegations of government persecution of Mr. Lungu and his family, stating that there is no substantive evidence to support such claims. It’s clear that some individuals are trying to spin a narrative that doesn’t exist.





President Hichilema’s Role in the Funeral



Mr. Kabesha emphasized that President Hakainde Hichilema is eligible to preside over Mr. Lungu’s state funeral, as he would be responsible for receiving foreign dignitaries and hosting attending heads of state. This is a matter of protocol and respect for the office of the president.





Benefits Clarified



The Attorney General also clarified that Mr. Lungu’s benefits under the Benefits of the President Act were never revoked, but payments ceased when he re-entered active politics in 2023.





A New Chapter for Zambia



As the country moves forward, it’s essential to focus on the facts and not be swayed by misinformation. The UPND government remains committed to upholding the law and respecting the dignity of all individuals, including former presidents.





