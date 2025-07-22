UPND GOVERNMENT UNDER ATTACK: A DESPERATE OPPOSITION

By: Timmy

Lusaka, Zambia – The United Party for National Development (UPND) has raised concerns over allegations that certain Patriotic Front (PF) leaders have received $1.5 million to engage in unconstitutional activities aimed at destabilizing the government.

As a supporter of President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government, I believe these allegations highlight the desperation of the opposition to cling to power. The UPND’s landslide victory in the 2021 elections was a testament to the people’s trust in President Hichilema’s vision for Zambia.

A Commitment to Peace and Development

President Hichilema has consistently demonstrated his commitment to peace, national unity, and democratic principles. The UPND government remains dedicated to delivering development, upholding peace, and promoting inclusive governance.

The President’s inaugural speech, where he pronounced peace and reaffirmed it, is a testament to his commitment to national unity. Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s gracious handover of power further demonstrates Zambia’s commitment to democracy.

The PF’s Desperation

The PF’s actions appear to be a coordinated plan to sow division and disorder, with the intention of rendering the country ungovernable. This is unacceptable and a direct affront to national unity and peace.

The PF’s false accusations and attempts to provoke public sympathy and incite unrest are baseless and serve no purpose but to mislead citizens and ignite unwarranted panic and anger.

A Call to Action

We urge all well-meaning Zambians to reject any calls for division and stand united in safeguarding our democracy and stability. Law enforcement agencies must take keen interest in this matter and ensure that the law is upheld without fear or favor.

Robert Chabinga’s Warning

Meanwhile, PF Acting President Robert Chabinga has warned against AI audio impersonators, stating that it’s an offense contrary to the Cyber Security Act. He has reported the matter to the police and is preparing for litigation against those circulating the fake audio.

Chabinga also warned Emmanuel Mwamba and his associates that the long arm of the law is reaching them soon, and international enforcement institutions are slowly closing in on them.

The UPND government has the mandate of the people, and we will not let the opposition’s antics undermine our progress. We stand with President Hichilema and the UPND government in their quest for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Zambia.

WAGON MEDIA