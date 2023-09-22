UPND govt are big thieves chasing small thieves- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA AND HIS LOOTING REGIME

Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s fight against corruption is a false display marinated in hypocrisy and vengeance.

In all honesty and sincerity, there is absolutely no corruption that Mr Hichilema and his corrupt puppet regime is fighting. They have put up a flawless public facade to disguise the grand corruption that is being committed by their own people in government.

And going by the intelligence gathered so far of the grand corrupt activities currently taking place in government ministries, parastatals, and other public institutions, we can confidently conclude that this UPND government of Mr Hichilema is the most corrupt in the history of our country.

And we feel sorry for those praising and defending it because quite frankly, they’re doing so out of ignorance and blind loyalty. They simply don’t know what is happening and the type of leaders they are risking and wasting their support and time on.

But the day these people they’re lying to and misleading get to know the full extent of what is going on and who is spearheading the stinking grand corruption that is taking place in fertiliser, mining, fuel, maize, and other fields, they will be so upset and shocked.

The amount of white-collar connivance, theft, deceit or concealment that is being committed by people in senior positions of government and their business associates today is staggering and disturbing to watch, and many patriots within the civil service are becoming increasingly concerned and frustrated.

It’s clear that we have heartless people in leadership who have no mercy for the country and it’s citizens who elected them to power. To put it plainly, they are stripping the country of its strategic assets and resources to benefit themselves. They’re behaving as though Zambia is in liquidation.

But they shouldn’t think they’re clever or can play this game for long because this unprecedented level of theft, greed, and self-interest will backfire badly.

Let them continue to delude themselves, posture, and act like they are saints of Christ or God’s perfect gift to this country, but sooner than later, when the smoke and mirrors are all out, that’s when reality will be seen and the truth we have been speaking about will be recognised and the world will know what we have been saying.

Right now they’re overflowing with arrogance and pride, and they are all over the place with lies, deceit, and reckless bravado. But all this won’t last, as they will soon be exposed for who they really are. They can try to hide their true intentions and nature but soon the people will see them for what they are really all about.

We want the people to know that all this talk about values of integrity, transparency and accountability is plain false, pretentious, and ridiculous at the very least. Aba bena niba kabwalala!

As we have said before, yes, corruption must be fought, but not by equally or even more corrupt people. This is a case of a thief chasing another thief.

Certainly, Mr Hichilema and the UPND government are not fighting any corruption. It’s all hypocrisy and vengeance. These are merely big thieves chasing small thieves. And big thieves are known to be more brutal to small thieves. This is what is happening in the country today.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party