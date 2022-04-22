BRACE YOURSELVES FOR HARD TIMES – PF

….the UPND Government has zero plans of how to reduce the cost of living reechoes Mourinho.

LUSAKA, Friday, April 22, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

THE Patriotic Front party has charged that the current government does not have a plan to reduce the cost of living.

Speaking on Phoenix FM’s ‘Let the People Talk’ radio programme, PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza said the Zambian people should brace themselves for hard times once the current regime removes tax waivers on Fuel in June.

Mr Mwanza said this is because the prices of commodities are expected to skyrocket owing to the sharp increase in fuel prices in the mentioned month.

And the Media Director has questioned the rationale behind the New Dawn Government’s decision to grant tax holidays to Mines which are making super profits while seeking an IMF bailout package which is lower than the amount it could have made from taxing the mines.

“The current Government has given tax holidays to the mines that are making super profits when the price of Copper are at a record high of 11,000 $. They give tax breaks to the wealth foreign employers. They give $1.6:billion dollars tax free to the mines but they are going to the IMF to ask for $1.4 Billion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza said the UPND Administration should stop boasting that it has provided free education when the prices of Commodities remain high.

He said Parents now spend more than they were paying just on transport and buying food; a situation that needs urgent attention.

“Our friends are claiming that they are providing free education but the parents are spending more to send their children to school. Prices of Commodities have doubled in the New Dawn Administration,” he said.

Mr Mwanza has since urged the Government to find ways and means that will help lower the Cost of doing business.

He said this would be key in promoting employment creation in the private sector.

“This Government is saying it wants to create jobs when the cost of doing business remains high,” he stated