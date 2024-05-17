UPND Govt Have Forgotten So Easily What Zambians Went Through Thus They Don’t Pay Attention To Dangerous Agendas Championed By Edgar Lungu And His Minions

By Sikaile sikaile

UPND GOVERNMENT HAVE FORGOTTEN SO EASILY WHAT ZAMBIANS WENT THROUGH THUS THEY DON’T PAY ATTENTION TO DANGEROUS AGENDAS CHAMPIONED BY FORMER PRESIDENT MR. EDGAR LUNGU AND HIS MINIONS

Dear Former President, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu,

Today, I pen this open letter in response to your recent statement issued today 16/05/2024 on your official Facebook page, which I find to be deeply troubling and, frankly, absurd. As a concerned citizen of Zambia and someone your brutal government almost killed, I feel compelled to address the issues you raised and offer a different perspective sir.

Firstly, I must express my dismay at your selective memory and apparent hypocrisy. During your tenure as president, you witnessed members of your own government and supporters engaging in divisive rhetoric and actions aimed at certain ethnic groups, particularly the Tonga people. Your silence in the face of such intolerance spoke volumes. Yet now, you have the audacity to decry hate speech and claim to uphold the principle of “One Zambia, One Nation.”

Mr. Lungu, during your presidency, you witnessed members of your cabinet insulting the people of Southern Province simply because your rival, President Hakainde Hichilema, is Tonga. Have you forgotten when your defense minister Davis Chama told the people of Southern Province to produce more children to have a chance at the presidency? Or when some of your associates referred to the same victims as rats and cockroaches? You watched as your thugs killed people like Mapenzi Chibulo, Malesu Mukonka, Vespers and others and you never spoke out as president. Today, you wake up to write such a ridiculous statement. You’re a disappointment to this nation sir.

Your associates, under your command, went and answered the call of nature in HH’s house with impunity. HH has given you space to even move around, yet you have forgotten, sir.

Indeed, I partly blame the UPND government for associating with individuals who oppressed Zambians and killed citizens and even going into amnesty negotiations these are the results. If the UPND government had not so easily forgotten these atrocities and stopped pursuing amnesty for those behind them, you wouldn’t even dare to speak as you have done now Mr. Lungu. Under normal circumstances you should be the most grateful human being because you committed atrocities that you cannot escape if the law was to be taken seriously.

Jackson Chama, motivated by leaders like you, made hate speech statements like, “all Tongas should get jobs right now because when the government changes, they will be kicked out of employment in the government.” According to you, a lawyer by profession, this is acceptable behavior and signifies “One Zambia, One Nation.” Since President Hichilema took office, we have seen job opportunities being given to all Zambians, something you never achieved. Yet, you have the audacity to make such statements.

Your remarks about Dr. Chishimba Kambwili are particularly perplexing. You conveniently ignore the fact that your government supported him in divisive activities that sought to sow discord among Zambians. To now refer to him as “our own” is not only disingenuous but also insulting to those who suffered under his divisive rhetoric. About “why me” it is insane to see a former head of state associating himself to someone who unleashes such insults that leaves our mothers naked. To you it is politics since he is a PF cadre shame on you Mr. Former president.

Yourself, you made demeaning comments about Tongas, such as, “I know a Tonga will be president one day, but not this one,” referring to President Hichilema. This insensitivity contributed to the mistreatment of other tribes under your watch. Despite a Tonga family assisting you and your family, your disdain for Tongas persisted. Successful governance in Zambia requires respecting all tribes, not insulting or demeaning them. Zambians rejected your divisive narrative, and it’s time to accept that. Some of us in our families we have married from all regions and it hates to see a few selfish greedy politicians like you sir wanting to divide the country deliberately simply because you have failed to heal from the terrible loss you never imagined of in your life. You’re a security threat to our nation sir. The earlier UPND government woke up and put you in the right place, the better for our nation’s safety.

To the UPND government, this is what happens when you fail to address those who erred—they begin to believe they are more intelligent and sensible than those trying to progress the country. UPND government, you need to reflect and analyze this situation fairly because sentiments like those from Mr. Lungu can cause anarchy in the country. We were on the brink of serious problems in 2021, but Zambians stood firm. Mr. Lungu is determined to drag the country back to that level violence. UPND government, be extra careful. The people you are treating like angels are ungrateful.

Former President, Mr. Lungu, it is time for you to acknowledge your own shortcomings and the role your administration played in exacerbating ethnic tensions in our country. Rather than perpetuating division and animosity, we need leaders who are committed to fostering unity and inclusivity. I urge you to reflect on the consequences of your words and actions. Zambia belongs to all Zambians, regardless of tribe or ethnicity. It is only through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation that we can truly achieve our collective aspirations for a prosperous and harmonious nation which of course can never be attained by your caliber.

GOD BLESS ZAMBIA

SIKAILE C.SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST