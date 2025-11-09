UPND GOVT OF LIES, MULENGA KAPWEPWE INSISTS

UPND GOVT OF LIES, KAPWEPWE INSISTS



MULENGA Kapwepwe, daughter of Zambia’s first vice president Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe has insisted that the United Party for National Development (UPND) is a government of lies.





Kapwepwe said it was difficult to believe and trust the UPND-led administration on any issues of national importance.





Speaking when she featured on the EMV Monday podcast, Kapwepwe said the new lies by the government were worrying and troubling.





“When I start talking about a mendocracy, I am not talking because of that one incident [lies on debt restructuring], but because there’s a pattern of lies being peddled unchallenged,” she said.





“I am observing that some things are not right in the country. Why are we being lied to by those in government? Why are lies being told to us as if it is the way of life? That is very wrong, worrying and, above all, very troubling.”





Kapwepwe said the situation in the country was not right as a result of the many lies the government was telling people on matters of national importance.





She said the trouble with lies was that they nullified the concept of transparency and accountability of the leadership. Kapwepwe said the people of Zambia deserved the truth from their leaders. She said no country had ever been built on lies.





“A friend of mine who was stationed in Afghanistan for the first time came back and told me that she did not know that a country could be so damaged. The people in Afghanistan don’t even know how to recover, how to get back to what they were,” Kapwepwe said.





She urged Zambians to keep guard against lies, urging politicians to learn to treat each other well to build a united nation for the future generation.





“I want to caution politicians in the country to treat each other well because one day you will need each other. I am talking about reconciliation. I think the important thing in politics, and I hope that Zambia will take this lesson to heart, especially the Zambian politicians,” Kapwepwe said.





She said it was high time Zambians reflected on their conduct in politics without hurting one another. Kapwepwe warned politicians to lead the people with love and honesty and avoid taking citizens for granted.





“It is the people who choose leaders; the leaders don’t even choose themselves. But let the people say you must lead us, and that person becomes a leader.



The Mast