UPND GOVT PARANOID…they want to control every voice – Trevor Simumba

UPND GOVT PARANOI…they want to control every voice – Simumba

By Fanny Kalonda

PF were kleptomaniacs but they were not as petty or paranoid about critics as we are seeing today, says Trevor Simumba.

In a series of tweets, Simumba called for allowing people to speak without fear of reprisals.

“I do not understand why a Gov[ernmen]t led by an educated successful business leader [President Hakainde Hichilema] are so paranoid about criticism that they want to control every voice? They cannot fathom open debate about policies or even listen to some good ideas for (from) supposed enemies!

PF were kleptomaniacs yes but they were not as petty or paranoid about critics as we are seeing today,” he noted. “It is truly a shame. The way people like @ssishuwa have been treated by the UPND is tragic. @gchelwa a brilliant young economist has been vilified for giving his views. Why is it so difficult to allow a multiplicity of views to be debated without calling people bitter, PF sympathiser, tribalists, and all sorts of names people are called. Allow people to speak without fear of reprisals. This ensures a healthy democracy.” Simumba also observed that “we are getting close to 2 years of the UPND Govt and still when I make any comment (even complaining about no ZESCO power at home!) the response is still that ‘I am bitter because of not been given a job’.

“Even if that was the case how will that bitterness bring power back? This is becoming so boring quite honestly. So basically I am not allowed to have any opinion unless it is in praise of the UPND and the President! This is beyond parody. This is why I refuse to make any media comments or interviews. We are living in crazy times in Zambia,” said Simumba.

Simumba is an international business leader focused on “Growing Africa Trade & Investment”.

Commenting on Simumba’s lamentations, Bupe Mwenya said, “If you follow politics long enough, you will agree with me that all you said above was what upnd used to gain into power. They played the victim card. They thrive in counter accusations, lies, and playing a victim card. Sadly, their politics are not based on ideas.”