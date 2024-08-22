UPND govt will be held directly accountable for any ill health or fatalities that would result from this Aflatoxin scandal- Chishala Kateka

CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE!!!!



21 August 2024



The New Heritage Party wishes to join all other well meaning and responsible organizations and individuals who have raised the alarm and called upon the UPND government to do the responsible thing and reveal the Mealie meal brands that have so far been found to contain the Aflatoxin that has already been reported to have killed 400 dogs and may claim human life if left unchecked.



We believe that it is the height of irresponsibility bordering on criminality for this HH led UPND government to withhold the identity of the mealie meal brands that have been found by government itself to be poisonous. The correct manner of conduct in such circumstances would have been to immediately identify and announce to the community which brands are affected and ordered an immediate recall of all supplied bags from the retail outlets so that innocent citizens are not further exposed to harm than they already have. This is a matter literally of life and death and we would expect a responsible government, a government that cares more for its own people than profits for it’s business partners and those connected in government to act expeditiously.



The President of the millers Association has informed the nation that the variety that is affected is the popular Roller Meal which is more affordable and therefore, consumed mostly by the poor majority of our people. We believe that there is an insidious coulousness and insipid cynicism in the manner that this UPND government has chosen to handle this very important public health, and public safety emergency.



We note , however, that this carelessness and incompetence is the normal way of governance by the UPND. Unfortunately in this particular instance people’s lives , the lives, especially of poor people, is at stake.



The New Heritage Party, reiterates and demands that the offending Mealie Meal brands and all those involved with the procurement and distribution of this poisonous substance be identified and prosecuted to the full extent of the law, with full compensation to those citizens affected.



A serious example needs to be made of criminally minded individuals prepared to sacrifice Zambian lives at the altar of ill gotten profits and wealth.

Let us all be clear, the UPND government will be held directly accountable for any ill health or fatalities that would result from this Aflatoxin scandal.



Chishala Kateka

President – New Heritage Party