UPND HALTS PARTY ACTIVITIES IN LAVUSHIMANDA IN HONOR OF ECL



UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has cut short Mobilization meetings and Party structure audit meetings in Lavushimanda district in honor of the later former President Edgar Lungu.





Speaking when he addressed Party Structures in Mutinondo ward Gilbert Liswaniso who is also a Member of National Management Committee[NMC] says the team that is in the district has withdrawn from mobilization activities following the announcement of the death of Mr. Edgar Lungu former president of Zambia.





Liswaniso says the passing of former head of state in South Africa, is a great loss to the President and the nation at large.



He has advised youths countrywide to mourn the former president with respect and the dignity.





“We will not continue the program of visiting all polling stations here so that we can mourn our former president Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu”





Earlier the National Youth Chairman paid a courtesy call on Chief Mpumba of the Bisa speaking where he reiterated agenda to develop rural areas through CDF and other government programs

Liswaniso Gilbert