UPND has always been a violent grouping that has played victim- Makebi Zulu

Hon Makebi Zulu writes;



Disturbing videos of Acting Patriotic Front- PF- President, Given Lubinda being harassed and dragged by UPND cadres have been released on the internet, exposing the extent of the ruling party’s violence.





This is not an expose of anything new but proof that the UPND has always been a violent grouping that has played victim for a long while now, but can no longer sustain the facade, especially now that it has become evident that PF remains popular despite their attempts to bury it.





While the Patriotic Front rebrands from the unhealthy tag of violence, the UPND continues to expose itself and can no longer sustain its claims of having gotten rid of cadres.





Such behavior is concerning and should not be tolerated especially as we go towards an election period.





We therefore condemn in the strongest terms, the attacks on Hon. Lubinda and challenge the UPND leadership to do the same and control their cadres if at all they do not carry out such acts with the blessing of the party.





Also, we call on the Church, NGOs, political parties and every well meaning Zambian to condemn such brutality.





Zambia is a Democracy and as such, divergent political opinions must be respected and citizens must be allowed to express their freedoms of speech, assembly and association among others.



Violence has never solved any problems. It is however a factor that has gravely exacerbated situations from bad to worse and most nations never recover from it. Let us treasure this One Zambia, One Nation.