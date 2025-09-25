UPND HAS BECOME A GOVERNMENT of CONTRADICTIONS AND LIES – MUNDUBILE





By Michael Zephaniah Phiri



As the nation waits for tomorrow’s national budget, PF Mporokoso MP Hon. Brian Mundubile has delivered a blistering critique of the UPND government, branding it a regime of contradictions, excuses, and outright lies. After four years in power, he argued, Zambians have nothing to show but broken promises, empty pronouncements, and worsening poverty.





Mundubile reminded the nation how in 2021 Zambians were told to wait for the first UPND budget. It came, but it brought no relief. Citizens were then told to wait for the IMF programme. The programme was approved, yet suffering deepened. Each year, he said, UPND dangles hope like a carrot, only for citizens to face the same old misery. “Zambians are tired of waiting,” he thundered. “Every year they promise heaven, every year they deliver hell.”





He was unsparing on the Constituency Development Fund. While acknowledging the idea, Mundubile said the UPND has turned CDF into a propaganda tool, magnifying small projects into grand achievements. He illustrated that even when 5,000 police housing units were constructed, if distributed across 160 districts, each district barely got 30 or 40. “This is how UPND governs,” he said, “by magnifying crumbs and presenting them as banquets.”





On energy, his tone was even sharper. He described load-shedding as a national disaster and condemned the government’s obsession with solar projects that collapse after sunset. “You cannot subject citizens to 16 hours of darkness and then call it development,” he said. He demanded real investment in hydro and thermal power, warning that unless corruption in the fuel supply chain is cleaned up, pump prices will remain a punishing burden on ordinary households.





Mundubile also dismissed as “daydreaming” the UPND’s projection of tripling copper production to three million tonnes. He said this government has failed to move production beyond 900,000 tonnes in four years, yet now wants Zambians to believe in miracles. He called for a realistic target of 1.5 million tonnes, restoration of the mineral royalty tax to six percent, and a clear policy reserving 40 percent of mining contracts for Zambian companies. “Zambians must benefit from their resources, not just watch foreigners grow fat while we grow poorer,” he declared.





In agriculture, he blasted the government’s failure to activate the 10 farming blocks that were promised to employ 100,000 people. “Four years gone, not even one has taken off,” he said, linking this neglect to the rising food prices that have erased the benefits of free education. “What use is free education when households cannot afford a meal?” he asked.





On infrastructure, Mundubile accused UPND of running a government of segregation. He pointed to stalled roads like Monze–Niko and Kasama–Mbesuma, abandoned while other regions enjoy new projects. He described President Hichilema’s talk of unity before Chiefs as “a cruel joke” when development is deliberately distributed unevenly.





As he concluded, Mundubile was unrelenting: “This is UPND’s last full budget before 2026. If they fail again, history will record them not as a government of progress, but as a government of contradictions and lies. Zambians don’t eat propaganda. They want jobs, they want electricity, they want food on the table, and they want real opportunities.”





Tomorrow’s budget, he warned, is the government’s last chance to show honesty and seriousness. For now, the verdict from the opposition is already clear: UPND has betrayed the trust of the people and reduced governance to deception.