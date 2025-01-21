“UPND Has Betrayed Zambians”: Harry Kalaba Tears Into Government’s Failures

In a scathing critique of the UPND government, Citizens First President Harry Kalaba has accused President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration of abandoning the people’s interests in favor of foreign investors and policies that have worsened the plight of ordinary Zambians. Speaking at a press briefing, Kalaba did not hold back in his condemnation, describing the UPND’s governance as a betrayal of the promises that brought them into power.

“They promised to fix Zambia, but instead, they have fixed themselves with luxury while the people are suffering,” Kalaba said. “What kind of leadership prioritizes giving tax holidays to foreign mining companies while taxing its own citizens into poverty? This government has sold out, and it’s clear they are more loyal to foreigners than to the Zambians who voted for them.”

Kalaba highlighted the controversial decision to reduce mineral royalties from 6% to 3% for foreign mining firms, labeling it as economic sabotage. He questioned why Zambian entrepreneurs, especially small business owners, are left to bear the brunt of heavy taxes, including the mobile money tax, while multinational corporations enjoy incentives. “We have Zambians struggling to feed their families, yet this government is busy giving handouts to foreign investors who are already taking our minerals for next to nothing. Where is the fairness?” he asked.

The Citizens First leader also took aim at the government’s handling of the energy crisis, citing the persistent load-shedding as a major failure. He argued that the lack of reliable electricity is crippling businesses and exacerbating unemployment, particularly among the youth. “This is a government that promised economic stability and job creation, yet the youths are languishing without opportunities. How can businesses create jobs when they can’t even keep the lights on?” Kalaba questioned.

Kalaba further criticized the government for the rising cost of living, which he attributed to poor economic policies and misplaced priorities. “Food prices are soaring, fuel is unaffordable, and electricity tariffs keep going up, yet they want us to believe they are managing the economy well. Zambians are not blind—we see the suffering. This government has failed,” he said. He added that the administration’s focus on dividing Zambians along tribal and regional lines was worsening the situation, calling for unity and a government that prioritizes the people.

Concluding his remarks, Kalaba warned the UPND that their days in power are numbered if they do not change course. “The people are tired of lies, tired of excuses, and tired of being told to tighten their belts while those in government are loosening theirs. Come next year, the UPND will face the wrath of the people. Zambia deserves better than this,” he said. Kalaba’s remarks reflect growing frustration among citizens who feel abandoned by the very leaders they entrusted to bring change.

