UPND Has Delivered 80% of Promises – Nkandu

Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts Elvis Nkandu says the United Party for National Development (UPND) administration has demonstrated credible leadership by delivering on most of its 2021 campaign promises.

Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Nkandu said credibility in leadership is measured by fulfilling promises made to the people, adding that government has achieved this through initiatives such as free education, the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and expanded social cash transfer programmes.

Nkandu also noted that the government restored meal allowances for students as promised.

“Number one, we said when we come into office, we are going to give our young people the meal allowances. That has been done,” he said.

He further stated that the administration has promoted national unity under President Hakainde Hichilema.

“In 2021, we said we are going to unify this country, and the President has just done that. Every region is represented in Cabinet,” Nkandu said.

The minister also cited reforms in markets and bus stations, saying the government had fulfilled its commitment to ensure fair management of public trading spaces.

“We said there will be no capitalism in markets and bus stations, and we have stuck to what we said. The people are really appreciating that,” he said.

Nkandu added that the increase in CDF allocations is another example of the government delivering on its promises.

“We said CDF will be one million dollars. In fact, we have even multiplied it by two. So that has also been done,” he said.

He further pointed to the introduction of free education, noting that it is one of the major promises that has been implemented.

“Everyone knows, including our critics, that there is free education,” Nkandu said.

He also said the settlement of retirement benefits for former public service workers is another indication that the government has honoured its commitments to the people of Zambia.