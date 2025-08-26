UPND HAS DELIVERED REAL CHANGE- ITEZHI TEZHI MP TWAAMBO MUTINTA



Itezh Tezhi Member of Parliament, Twaambo Mutinta, has commended the United Party for National Development (UPND) for what he described as transformative efforts in his constituency since the party assumed office.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Mutinta expressed gratitude for the increased attention and resources being directed toward rural development, contrasting it with what he called years of neglect under previous administrations.





He highlighted the impact of the enhanced Constituency Development Fund (CDF), noting that it has facilitated the construction of new schools and is being managed effectively. According to Mr. Mutinta, over 500 teachers have been recruited, contributing to a noticeable improvement in literacy levels across the area.





The lawmaker also pointed to empowerment programs targeting women and youth, revealing that more than 200 individuals have benefited through CDF initiatives.



He added that women are now being awarded contracts to participate in government infrastructure projects, a move he said promotes inclusivity and economic independence.



Among the major infrastructure developments, Mr. Mutinta cited the construction of a hospital and the establishment of 29 clinics, which he said have significantly boosted access to healthcare services.



He further disclosed that 123 boreholes have been drilled to improve water supply, and efforts to expand electricity connectivity are gradually taking shape.



Mr. Mutinta concluded by reaffirming his support for the UPND’s development agenda, emphasizing that the visible progress in Itezh Tezhi is a testament to the government’s commitment to uplifting rural communities.



Sun FM