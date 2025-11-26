UPND has dismissed allegations  that Israel plans to use Zambia as a base for launching attacks on South Africa

UPND CALLS ON PUBLIC TO REJECT CLAIMS OF ZAMBIA–ISRAEL COLLUSION



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dismissed and condemned allegations suggesting that Israel plans to use Zambia as a base for launching attacks on South Africa.





The claims emerged shortly after Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s historic state visit to Zambia, which aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.





UPND Deputy Media Director, Sikwindi Situla, described the allegations as false, dangerous, and irresponsible, remarks he said were intended to create divisions among friendly nations.





“Zambia will never allow its sovereign territory to be used as a platform for aggression against any country because it is firmly committed to peace, regional stability, and the principles of non-alignment and mutual respect in international relations,” said Mr. Situla in a statement issues to RCV News in Lusaka.





He further affirmed that Zambia values its longstanding ties with both Israel and South Africa and will not permit attempts to entangle the nation in fabricated conflicts or smear campaigns.





Mr. Sikwindi noted that such insinuations undermine Zambia’s sovereignty and contradict the country’s foreign policy, which reflects its reputation as a peace-loving nation dedicated to fostering unity and cooperation across Africa and beyond.





Mr. Situla urged citizens to remain alert and reject propaganda, warning that misinformation of such kind threatens national unity, erodes public trust, and distracts from efforts to build a stronger Zambia.



By Chola Mukuka