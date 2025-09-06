UPND HAS DONE MORE IN 4 YEARS THAN PF ÍDÍ0TS, SAYS MINISTER DOREEN MWAMBA

UPND HAS DONE MORE IN FOUR YEARS THAN PF IDIOTS – MWAMBA





MINISTER of Community Development and Social Services Doreen Mwamba says the UPND government has achieved in four years what the Patriotic Front (PF) failed to do in a decade.





Mwamba, who referred to PF members as “idiots”, challenged them to explain how many lives they had uplifted during their 10 years in power.





She said her ministry alone had expanded social protection coverage to over 1.3 million households between 2021 and 2025.

On Tuesday, the PF, through its official Facebook page, accused eight women, including Vice-President Mutale Nalumango, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis, Justice Minister Princess Kasune and Mwamba herself, of being used to “destroy Zambia”. Reacting to the post in an interview, Mwamba…



