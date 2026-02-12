UPND HAS FAILED YOUTHS, MUST GO – MUDOLO
THE United Party for National Development has failed youths and must step aside to allow new leadership that would prioritise young people and empower them so they should contribute to the country’s economic emancipation, Willah Mudolo has said.
Mr Mudolo, the presidential aspirant for the August general elections says the challenges facing the youth were not a reflection of their ability or ambition but of government failure.
“Zambia’s youth are not failing. The UPND government is,” Mr Mudolo said. “No young nation can advance under the weight of outdated thinking and broken systems.
Our task is clear: to reform institutions, modernise governance, and lead with clarity of purpose so that national progress becomes inevitable, not aspirational.”
Mr Mudolo, the South Africa-based Zambian business mogul and philanthropist said many young Zambians were educated and skilled but remained excluded from economic opportunities.
“Many young people are educated but unemployed, skilled but locked out from access to needed funding, ready to work but denied opportunity. This government has had time. It has had power. And it has achieved nothing for the youth. It has failed them,” Mr Mudolo said.
Mr Mudolo said the August 13 general elections would mark a decisive change in leadership and direction, promising that he would introduce a modern and coordinated national youth policy that would place young people at the centre of the economy.
“Under my leadership, Zambia will have a modern, coordinated national youth policy that moves young people from the margins to the centre of the economy linking education to jobs, skills to industry, innovation to funding, and talent to real opportunity,” Mr Mudolo said.
He stressed that young people would be active participants in governance rather than passive observers.
“Youth, you are not spectators. You are decision-makers,” he said. “You will have access to training, capital, markets, and the tables where decisions are made. And with that access comes real responsibility in building this nation.”
Mr Mudolo also criticised what he described as the tokenisation of young people during election campaigns.
“Young people are not a box to tick during campaigns. You are the workforce. You are the innovators. You are God’s blessing and Zambia’s future,” he said.
Daily Nation Zambia
Imwe Ba Mudolo, which Youth’s are you talking about…
When and How did you ever meet them…
From what I know, you are in RSA and it looks like you may not be coming to Zed any time soon. It is believed that they are some immigration restrictions placed on you…
Please Clarify or Advise when you will be in Zed…
For now, just shut Up…
This small chap, he does not know anything in Zambia
Another Malawian is taking chances and an attempt to access Zambian resources. Who exactly is Madolo? Where has he been all this time if he is a significant political figure and genuinely cares for the country? These individuals are merely opportunists taking advantage of the country trying to mislead people.HH is capable enough Mr Madolo just concentrate on your business of pyramid scheme in South Africa
Unfortunately not even one youth in zambia knows who you are, where you come from, what is your past, where you stay, how come they never heard of you even when PF was in power etc etc.