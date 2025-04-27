UPND has  fulfilled  three-quarters of its campaign promises- UPND SG

BATUKE IMENDA SAYS UPND WOULD HAVE SURPASSED 100% OF CAMPAIGN PROMISES WITHOUT CHALLENGES



By Chamuka Shalubala



United Party for National Development-UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda says the party would have exceeded 100 percent of its campaign promises if not for unforeseen challenges.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Imenda reveals that, according to the party’s internal assessment, the UPND has so far fulfilled nearly three-quarters of its campaign promises, a milestone he attributed to resilience in the face of setbacks.



He has cited the pandemic and last year’s drought, as major hurdles that hampered the party’s full delivery over the past three years in government.



Asked whether the UPND would fulfill all its promises before the next general elections, Mr. Imenda expressed confidence, stating that the party is built on a strong foundation and remains committed to delivering on its agenda.



PHOENIX NEWS