UPND has lost credibility because of failing to deliver on what it promised in 2021- DU Leader Ackim Njovu

Opposition Democratic Union (DU) Leader Ackim Njovu has dismissed assertions that the United Party for National Development (UPND) will easily retain power in the 2026 general elections.





Mr. Njovu has claimed that recent actions by the ruling party, including the rushed constitutional amendment process and the enactment of the Cybersecurity and Cybercrimes Act, show that the UPND is insecure about its hold on power.





“If there were no strong opposition, they wouldn’t be in such a hurry to push constitutional changes or pass laws that silence citizens. This only shows they are scared,” he said.





He has pointed to Section 24 of the Cybersecurity and Cybercrimes Act, which he said restricts freedom of expression, as evidence that the government fears criticism.





Mr. Njovu said the opposition is not just about political leaders but also includes ordinary citizens who feel cheated by the UPND’s unfulfilled campaign promises.





“Integrity is very hard to rebuild once it is lost. The UPND has lost credibility because of failing to deliver on what it promised in 2021. That is why it is in a very bad space right now,” he said.





Mr. Njovu said the ruling party risks being shocked in 2026 if it continues to underestimate the strength of both opposition parties and ordinary Zambians demanding accountability.

