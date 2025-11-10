UPND has no time to waste on buying Citizens First members – Elvis Nkandu

UPND has no time to waste on buying CF members – Elvis



By Mubanga Mubanga



UPND deputy spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says his party has a lot of things to think about than wasting time buying Citizens First (CF) members.





And Nkandu has distanced himself and the UPND from the confusion allegedly happening in the Socialist Party, and has advised the party to put its house in order.





Last week, CF secretary general Vincent Chintu accused the UPND of planning to undermine CF through sponsored defections and inducements.





Chintu alleged that the party had received credible information that the UPND had intentions to start buying their party’s provincial and district chairpersons across the country.





“The CF wishes to alert it’s members and the general public to a coordinated scheme sanctioned and financed by State House aimed at distablising the party’s growing momentum ahead of the 2026 general elections,” Chintu said.





But in an interview with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Nkandu who is also Sports minister said the UPND had no intentions whatsoever



