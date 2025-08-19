UPND Has Nothing to Celebrate After Four Years of Failure – DU’s Njobvu



Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Antony Njobvu has dismissed the ruling United Party for National Development’s (UPND) four years in government as a complete failure, charging that there is “absolutely nothing worth celebrating.”





In a hard-hitting statement, Njobvu accused President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration of presiding over the worst period in Zambia’s history, marked by record-breaking load shedding, skyrocketing commodity prices, and broken promises.





“There is nothing to celebrate because the country is still in a mess despite them being in charge for four years,” Njobvu said. “Instead of giving people hope, the UPND has only made life unbearable. They should use the one year remaining to prepare their exit, because Zambians will kick them out in 2026.”





He argued that the UPND had campaigned on promises of ending load shedding, only to plunge the country into even deeper darkness. Some communities, he noted, have endured up to 18 hours without electricity daily a crisis he said has destroyed countless small businesses.





“Our people running salons, barbershops, butcheries, welding shops and other businesses are being strangled to death by these blackouts. UPND mocked the PF over load shedding, but they have proven to be even worse,” Njobvu charged.





The opposition leader further lambasted government claims of reduced living costs, saying Zambians were still suffocating under unaffordable mealie-meal, fuel, and basic commodities.





“It is like the UPND leaders live in a different country. They are celebrating while citizens are starving. Their only achievement is multiplying the suffering of ordinary Zambians nothing more,” he said.





Njobvu declared that the clock was ticking for President Hichilema and his team, insisting that the Democratic Union was ready to offer Zambians an alternative once the ruling party is swept out of office next year.





“UPND should stop pretending and start packing. The people have already made up their minds. 2026 is their judgment day,” Njobvu warned.





Zambia is expected to hold its next general elections in August 2026.



©️ KUMWESU | August 19, 2025