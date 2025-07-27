UPND HAS SCORED ON CADERISM, BUT IT’S GOVERNANCE HAS BEEN DISAPPOINTING – SABOI





CADERISM and violence have significantly reduced under the UPND government, says NDC leader Saboi Imboela.





Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Imboela said the UPND government should ensure that it builds on this strength to run the country.





“I think in terms of caderism and violence, that’s one sector which I can say the UPND have scored. In as much as they have not completely eliminated them, these things are significantly reduced”.





“For that one, I give them a pat on the back because caderism and violence have certainly reduced. Even when it comes to by-elections, at least the violence that we could see before, where people could lose their lives, we don’t see that anymore. They should ensure that they” she said.



News Diggers