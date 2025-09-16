UPND HAS SENSED DEFEAT IN MPULUNGU… hence resorting to violence to instill fear in citizens  – KALABA

UPND HAS SENSED DEFEAT IN MPULUNGU – KALABA



… hence resorting to violence to instill fear in citizens.





MBALA, TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2025 [SMART EAGLES]



CITIZENS First party President Harry Kalaba has strongly condemned the UPND attack on his team in Mpulungu’s Chibulula ward which is scheduled to hold a ward by election on 18th September 2025.





Speaking when he featured on Luswepo radio in Mbala last night, Mr. Kalaba described the attack as unfortunate adding that UPND has sensed defeat hence resorting to violence.





Mr. Kalaba said the UPND’s resort to violence in by elections is aimed at instilling fear in citizens so that there is voter apathy.





” UPND has sensed defeat in Mpulungu and resorting to violence so that they instill fear in citizens and lead to voter apathy. The UPND is a violent party and that is embedded in their blood,” Mr. Kalaba said.





“We were just passing in Chibulula ward as we carried out our campaigns and they began throwing stones at us in the presence of the Northern province Minister Mr. Leonard Mbao who is also Mpulungu member of parliament. They were throwing stones so that they scare CF members, they have sensed defeat hence resorting to violence, ” the CF leader said.





The CF leader adds that the UPND has been winning by election because of vote buying and deception citing the tendency of distribution fertilizer and paying of social cash transfer in areas holding elections.





” … that is not genuine victory, paying social cash transfer and distributing fertilizer in areas having by elections. This is all aimed at deceiving voters and making them to vote for the UPND. They are failing to pay farmers but busy wasting tax payers money in by elections, ” he said.





And Mr. Kalaba said President Hichilema’s lies will be his own undoing ahead of next year’s elections.





” President Hichilema talks alot and does nothing, his lies will be his own undoing. People have lost interest and fatigued with the UPND leadership because of their lies. Zambians need leadership that will take care of them because the UPND leadership is a missed call,” Mr. Kalaba said.



#SmartEagles2025.