UPND HAVE TURNED STATE INSTITUTIONS INTO A CRIME SCENE – KAFWAYA

…………..condemns the bringing back of Cyber bills to parliament in the same format they were rejected.





Lusaka……….Tuesday, March 25, 2025 (Smart Eagles)



Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya has strongly condemned the UPND Government for allegedly turning Public institutions into crime scenes.





Hon Kafwaya made these remarks during an appearance on Hot FM’s HOT SEAT Radio Programme.



He has cited several examples to support his claims, including the disposal of assets at Mopani, which he believes was not subjected to constitutional requirements.





The Lunte lawmaker also pointed to the dual carriage way where he alleges that the giveaway was not in line with Article 210 of the constitution.



He says there is also a lot of suspicion in the way the whole process is being managed.





Hon Kafwaya said there is this creation of confusion deliberately because there is suspicion on what is happening,



“There is a company in between the contractor and the Zambian people funding that project through NAPSA. Right now if you pass through this dual carriage way toll gates, you find that even the names of the people who serve you, in some times their names are not there,” he said.





Hon Kafwaya has also pointed out Power Utility Company ZESCO, ZAMMSA, Parliament and several ministries as Crime scenes.



“Even ZESCO has become a crime scene, they are sending money abroad by mistake and nothing has happened. Zesco is exporting power when the Zambian people have got no power and nobody seems to care. ZESCO can’t sale power to Mining companies in the North western unless they sale power to a middleman who in turn sales power to mining corporations in the north western province. ZESCO manufactures and transport the power, what type of a country are we. ZAMMSA is a crime scene, Ministry of Health is a crime scene, and cabinet office…….it is everywhere.

There are people who have been earning salaries for over two years now, more than 300 civil servants because they have been sent home by the UPND Government. They are waiting to be re deployed for two to three years now,” he said.





Meanwhile, Hon Kafwaya said it is irresponsible for the UPND to continue to politic in Governance.



He said the people are concerned about the country than they will be concerned about UPND.





Mr Kafwaya has also noted with sadness that the Cyber Bills which were withdrawn due to stakeholder concerns have come back on the order paper without any amendments.





“Today is a dark day for those who love Zambia. They have come back in the same form they were withdrawn because a UN Rapporteur was coming. What Government has forgotten is that another rapporteur is coming. You just need to love your country to do the right thing. I am shocked, concerned and sad that the bills are back in parliament without any amendments,” Hon Kafwaya stated.