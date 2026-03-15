UPND HIGHLIGHTS FIRST-TERM ACHIEVEMENTS AS ZAMBIANS PREPARE TO RENEW THE PARTY’S MANDATE



The United Party for National Development (UPND) wishes to highlight key achievements delivered during the first term of office under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, as the country prepares for the August general elections.





From the outset, the UPND administration made it clear that development is a process, not an event. Our government set out a clear agenda in the UPND Manifesto and today we are proud to demonstrate measurable progress on the commitments we made to the people of Zambia.





Among the notable achievements of the UPND administration are the following:



• Free Education: The UPND government successfully implemented free education, enabling millions of Zambian children to access schooling without financial barriers.





• Constituency Development Fund (CDF): The CDF has been increased from K1.6 million to the equivalent of over US$1 million per constituency, with ongoing efforts pushing the allocation close to US$2 million, empowering communities to undertake local development projects.





• Farmers’ Payments: Upon assuming office, we found 258,000 farmers unpaid for over two years. The UPND government cleared these arrears and restored confidence among farmers.





• Mining Sector Revival: We promised to revive the mining sector and reverse the liquidation of strategic mines. Production has increased from slightly above 280,000 metric tonnes of copper to over 1 million metric tonnes, with the nation firmly on course toward the 3 million metric tonnes target.





• Emerald Production: Zambia has now become the leading emerald producer in the world, surpassing Colombia.



• Council Workers’ Salaries: The UPND administration cleared 7 to 15 months of salary arrears owed to 34,000 local authority workers, restoring dignity to public service.





• Timely Farmer Payments: Unlike the past when farmers waited up to two years, our government now ensures farmers are paid within the same season.





• Employment Opportunities: We removed the employment freeze and have since recruited over 45,000 teachers and 25,000 health workers, strengthening public service delivery.





• Wage Reforms: The wage freeze was lifted, and public sector salaries have been consistently increased each year.



• Youth Skills Empowerment: Over 200,000 youths have received free skills training, empowering them with practical knowledge to participate in the economy.





• Economic Growth: Zambia’s GDP growth has moved from negative 2.7 percent to 5.8 percent, reflecting a recovering and expanding economy.



• Inflation Reduction: Inflation has been reduced from over 22 percent to single digits, stabilizing the cost of living.





• Debt Restructuring: Zambia successfully restructured 94 percent of its debt, becoming the first country to achieve this under the G20 Common Framework.



• Fertilizer Production: Zambia is now manufacturing and exporting fertilizer to eight countries, with government working to further reduce prices for farmers.





• Agricultural Support: Over 1 million small-scale farmers are now covered by crop insurance, while over 500,000 women farmers are benefiting from FISP, helping sustain maize production despite drought and external shocks.



• Access to Information: The Access to Information Bill, long awaited by citizens, has now been enacted into law.





• Investment Attraction: Zambia has attracted over US$5 billion in new investments, restoring the country’s credibility as a leading investment destination.



• Tourism Growth: Tourist arrivals have grown from about 500,000 visitors annually to over 2.2 million, strengthening the hospitality industry.





• Peace and Stability: The UPND government has restored peace, stability and respect for the rule of law, moving away from the era of violence and political intimidation.



• Social Protection: Programmes such as Cash for Work and enhanced Social Cash Transfer are now realities supporting vulnerable households.



• School Feeding Programme: Government has strengthened and expanded the school feeding programme to support learners across the country.



• Industrial Development: Zambia has begun exporting batteries to eight countries, signaling progress toward value addition and industrialization.





• Restored International Confidence: The European Union and other cooperating partners have resumed budget support, reflecting renewed confidence following improved governance and the fight against corruption.



• Currency Stability: The Kwacha has at times emerged among the best-performing currencies globally, reflecting improved macroeconomic management.





These achievements demonstrate that the UPND administration has remained faithful to the commitments made to the Zambian people. While significant progress has been made, we acknowledge that there is still more work to be done. However, the country is firmly on course toward sustained development and economic transformation.





As Zambians head to the polls in August, the UPND is confident that citizens will judge the administration based on its record of delivery. We also challenge the opposition to present clear and credible alternatives to the progress that has been achieved so far.



The UPND remains committed to building a prosperous, inclusive and united Zambia.

Issued by:



Mark Simuuwe

Media Director

United Party for National Development (UPND)