UPND HIGHLIGHTS IMPACT OF CDF ON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT



United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Team Member Cosmas Chileshe has emphasised the economic benefits of the reforms associated with the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).



Chileshe further stated that the delimitation exercise might contribute to increasing access to resources, allowing the government to extend its economic agenda to the remotest areas and achieve equitable development through world-class sensitisation initiatives.



He remarked that components tied to community development, infrastructure, public facilities, women empowerment, and youth training programmes, including bricklaying at city levels, have seen growth as a result of CDF reforms.



Chileshe highlighted the significance of new landscapes created by these initiatives as a success story, not only in terms of economic stabilisation but also in the implementation of skills training and the Free Education Policy.





He underscored the positive impacts CDF has created in communities, citing bursaries and various training projects that contribute to building a sustainable economy and addressing the high cost of living.



Chileshe added that the government has decentralised operations to ensure equitable allocation of resources, including investments in places such as Lusaka, where areas like Mandevu could see significant development after delimitation.



He called for increased awareness of CDF achievements, emphasising the need to amplify the narrative of the New Dawn Administration’s success stories.



Chileshe expressed confidence that the government remains committed to documenting and delivering transformative change for communities across Zambia.