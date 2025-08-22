UPND HIGHLIGHTS KEY ACHIEVEMENTS SINCE ASSUMING OFFICE



August 22, 2025



Lusaka- UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe has outlined several milestones the ruling party has achieved since taking office, citing reforms in education, agriculture, debt repayment, and energy diversification.





Speaking on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme, Mr. Simuuwe said government policies such as free education, increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation, and the recruitment of teachers have improved access to quality education.





He added that new classroom blocks and desks supplied through CDF carpentry projects have helped balance the teacher-pupil ratio. He also welcomed the reintroduction of meal allowances for university students.





On agriculture, Mr. Simuuwe noted that farmers who were owed by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) for two years had been paid, while many suppliers, including mine contractors, have benefited from the government’s domestic debt clearance strategy.





He also praised the decision to allow maize exports, saying the move would boost liquidity among farmers and support FRA payments.





Mr. Simuuwe stressed the UPND government’s commitment to fighting corruption, emphasizing that no individual, whether in government or not, was above the law.





He urged investigative agencies to follow up on suspicious transactions flagged in audit reports, without interference from political or public pressure.





Commenting on the recent death of a youth in Kabwe, Enock Simfukwe, Mr. Simuuwe dismissed claims of political manipulation and cautioned against turning the matter into a “court of social media.”





He said arrests being made are based on police investigations, not online pressure. He further pointed to other unresolved ritual-related killings involving politicians, reiterating that all crimes would eventually be investigated, regardless of how much time had passed.





On governance, Mr. Simuuwe defended the enactment of cyber laws, saying they were designed to safeguard data and protect citizens online.





He also highlighted progress in the energy sector, noting that ZESCO had signed several agreements to develop solar power plants as part of efforts to reduce the national energy deficit.





Additionally, he cited infrastructure projects across the country, the ongoing revival of the mining sector on the Copperbelt, and mass recruitment in health, education, defense, and security wings as part of the government’s development agenda.





Reflecting on the political landscape, Mr. Simuuwe contrasted the current environment with what he described as the “dictatorial tendencies” of the previous Patriotic Front (PF) government, under which UPND leaders faced restrictions on movement and relied heavily on social media to campaign.



